Watch Mumbai Indians Vs. Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Final Live Stream: 5th Time Rivals Will Clash For Title

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the Indian Premier League T20 cricket championship final for the fifth time in 12 seasons.

The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have dominated the Indian Premier League T20 franchise cricket tournament since the competition’s founding in 2008, winning six of the 11 IPL championships between them. Now, as the 12th edition of the world’s most popular T20 league concludes, Mumbai and Chennai will meet on the championship final for the fifth time.

In other words, almost half of all of the IPL final matches have been contested between these two teams. But this time, it appears that Mumbai has the edge, riding a streak of four consecutive wins over the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings, per The Tech News, including three wins this season alone. But Chennai will hope to break that streak in the IPL final that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Indian Premier League championship final, Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, May 12, at the 55,000-seat Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 3 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the IPL T20 cricket 2019 final with their Sunday morning breakfast, with the first ball bowled at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Three-time IPL champs Mumbai put together one of their best seasons in 2019, never suffering back-to-back defeats, and featuring four batsmen with more than 300 runs this campaign, led by a stellar 500 from South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, per CricInfo stats. They also featured five bowlers reaching double-figures in wickets taken, topped by 17 from Jasprit Bumrah, and 15 from a resurgent Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga.

Chennai, on the other hand, are the old warhorses of the IPL, captained by 37-year-old India legend MS Dhoni, and with the team sporting an average age of 35, per ESPN. In fact, with 414 runs, the seemingly ageless Dhoni posted his best IPL season yet.

Here are the likely teams for the 2019 IPL final.

Mumbai Indians: 1. Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2. Rohit Sharma (captain), 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Ishan Kishan, 5. Hardik Pandya, 6. Krunal Pandya, 7. Kieron Pollard, 8. Ben Cutting, 9. Rahul Chahar, 10. Lasith Malinga, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Shane Watson, 2. Faf du Plessis, 3. M Vijay, 4. Suresh Raina, 5. Ambati Rayudu, 6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper and captain), 7. Dwayne Bravo, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Harbhajan Singh, 11. Imran Tahir.

Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians racked up 500 runs in the 2019 IPL. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings IPL final in the United States, the best option is to sign up for Hotstar US. Subscribers to Willow TV may be able to obtain a free Hotstar package as well, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match.

For an available live stream of Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings from Hyderabad in the United Kingdom, the only source is the U.K. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.K. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in the IPL’s home country.

In Australia, throughout continental Europe, and in numerous other countries, Yupp TV will live stream the MI vs. CSK Indian Premier League championship cricket match.