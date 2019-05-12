Kourtney Kardashian Goes Casual While In Mom Mode In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in West Hollywood this weekend, and she showed off her mom style while spending some quality time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was seen wearing some comfy and casual clothes on Saturday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned an all-black ensemble for her outing.

Kourt sported a pair of skin-tight leggings, which showed off her curvy backside and lean legs. The mother-of-three also wore a baggy, long-sleeved black windbreaker with red stripes down the arms.

Kardashian finished off her look by donning a set of black sneakers, and rocking a pair of trendy, oversize sunglasses.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and wore a no makeup look, which included a bare face and nude lips.

Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, was photographed wearing a pair of tan shorts and a white t-shirt while out with his mother. He added a denim jacket with patches on it over top of the outfit.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s youngest son, Reign, sported a pair of red sweatpants and a matching hooded sweatshirt. He had white sneakers on his feet, and his long hair was pulled back into a bun behind his head.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently made headlines when she claimed that she and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, were soulmates.

It all started when the pair met with a Bali healer during a family vacation. They were told that they had been together in a past life, and that they were soulmates who needed to make a decision about whether or not they wanted to be together in their current lives.

Later, Kardashian told KUWTK cameras that she does consider her former boyfriend to be her soulmate in a way due to the family that they have built together.

“Scott and I, we’re going to be in each others’ lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense. No matter what. Whether we’re ever together again or not,” Kourtney stated.

As for Disick’s takes on the reading, he says he doesn’t care as long as their children are happy and healthy.

“I mean, we have three children, we love each other and we’re family. And I’m happy with that,” said Disick, who is currently dating model Sofia Richie.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.