Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Keeping Baby Archie’s Birthplace Secret

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together this week, and the couple have announced and introduced the baby in their own way.

According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry are now refusing to give any details about where they newborn baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatton-Windsor, was born.

The pair have declined to allow his birth certificate to become public as it shows not only the hospital the baby was born at, but the names of his doctors as well.

However, reports have surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely welcomed their first child at London’s Portland Hospital, where they may have spent up to $26,000 to bring their new little bundle of joy into the world. Meanwhile, Dr. Jeannie Yoon, is rumored to be a doctor who was treating Meghan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Duke and Duchess allegedly have plans to keep their baby boy out of the public eye as much as possible.

Sources close to the couple reveal that it’s likely they won’t share much of their son with the world, and only bring him out for major family events.

In addition, the little boy does not have an official royal title. However, he will have the right to be called His Royal Highness once his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king. Although little Archie will not be obligated to use the title.

Us Weekly reported late last year before the baby’s birth, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were planning to give their children the most normal life possible, despite growing up in the royal family.

Meghan is said to want her kids to have values, and know the joy of a common life. Sources reveal that Markle has plans to live as normal as possible, which will include doing things such as riding the subway with the children, making them do chores around their home, and eventually getting jobs in order to earn their own money as to not spoil them.

Meghan and Harry have been breaking tradition since the royal wedding, and it seems that they’re not planning to stop anytime soon.

The couple appear determined to live life on their own terms, despite the long list of rules and regulations that the royal family often has to live by.

