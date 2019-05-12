Lais Ribeiro Dons White Bikini & Abstract Necklace On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro has been on fire this week, sharing tons of incredible photos with her Instagram fans. In particular, she looked stunning in an update from two days ago. Lais sported a classic cut bikini along with an elaborate necklace and accessory. The necklace wrapped around not just her neck, but also her waist, and gave her look an eye-catching quality.

Lais posed with her legs far apart in a small lunge, placing her hands on her legs and looking straight at the camera. She smiled softly, and you could see the ocean waves behind her. The photo was one of three that she shared from this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

So far, it looks like all of Ribeiro’s photos are quite revealing, with fans enjoying each update. Since then, the model’s also shared photos of two outfits. Plus, she looked happy in a photo from yesterday, as she stood against a brown wall and posed with a copy of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine. She held it open to reveal a photo of herself posing on her back in a pink bikini. The image appeared over two pages, and Ribeiro smiled and tilted her head to the right. She wore a multicolored dress with black tiny dots throughout.

And it’s no wonder that Lais is excited about the magazine. After all, it’s read by millions of SI fans, and that means that she can likely expect to gain more fans of her own. Not that she has trouble with that, as she currently boasts over 2.1 million Instagram followers.

She previously spoke out against the Milan Fashion Week, which was a bold move. However, she was merely voicing her opinions on what she perceives as discrimination surrounding the event. She opened up about this to W Magazine, as she also noted supporters of inclusivity in the industry.

