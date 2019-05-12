Samsung Confirms Galaxy Fold Cancellation

Samsung has officially confirmed the cancellation of its folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to a report from Forbes.

The device was previously put up for pre-orders and the company sent out several review models to popular tech YouTubers and journalists. Unfortunately, just days after receiving the devices, many test users reported experiencing major issues with the folding phones, particularly with the inner screen of the device.

According to a number of reviewers, it seems the screen’s protective layer began separating from the rest of the device and it was assumed that the layer was removable. After attempting to fully remove the strip of plastic, the phone’s screen immediately stopped working. For other reviewers, the phone’s screen stopped working more gradually and without the removal of the protective layer.

The company soon addressed the issue and informed its customers that it would be pushing back the release date of the folding smartphone, but it seems things have changed and the $2000 device has been pulled from the company’s lineup.

Samsung will still be shipping some devices though. Customers who have already ordered the phone and who inform Samsung directly that they’re still interested in receiving it will be able to get their hands on the folding flagship.

“If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically,” Samsung wrote to all Galaxy Fold pre-order customers via email.

These customers will likely receive devices plagued with the same reliability issues.

Loading...

During a teardown of the device, iFixit described the Galaxy Fold as “alarmingly fragile,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. iFixit’s video also exposed an issue with the way the phone was assembled, which allowed foreign particles to get behind the display causing it to malfunction. Samsung has since requested that the teardown be removed. iFixit eventually removed the video but made it clear via a statement on its website that, the company was under no legal obligation to do so.

“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown,” the statement read. “We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise.”

The company had plans of uploading a new teardown video when the phone officially launched but it seems that might not happen for a while.

Samsung has yet to indicate if or when the Galaxy Fold will return to the smartphone market.