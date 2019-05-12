Piers Morgan Continues Bashing Meghan Markle: ‘Harry & Meghan Are Unimportant’

If there’s one public figure that’s been doing the most Meghan Markle bashing, one may argue that it’s Piers Morgan. His story about being given the cold shoulder by Markle after she met Prince Harry has been told time and time again, as he insists that the Duchess uses people to get to where she wants to be. Not only that, Morgan dragged in the estranged father, Thomas, for interviews, which could have only done more harm to the strained relationship with Meghan.

But that’s not to say that Piers is nowhere near done yet, as he sent a message. And unlike last time, he brought Prince Harry into the picture too, noted Express.

“Harry and Meghan need to cool their celebrity jets and understand their place in the structure of the Monarchy. William and Kate must be the biggest stars, just as the Queen and Prince Philip have been for over 60 years, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be when he accedes to the throne. Harry’s son is already just seventh in line to the throne, and like his father will slip ever lower as he gets older. In the general scheme of royal succession, Harry and Meghan are unimportant.”

But it wasn’t just Prince Harry that was brought along for the bashing, as Piers also mentioned their new son, Archie.

Morgan also went on to say that the alleged feud between the Fab Four needs to come to an end. And even though he talked down about Archie, he also added that maybe the baby will help ease tensions between the brothers, Meghan and Kate Middleton.

With all that being said, the royal fans that can’t get enough of Meghan and Harry could probably care less about what Piers had to say. The numbers on Instagram speak for themselves. The @sussexroyal account has 7.6 million followers, with the family photos with Archie receiving over 2.7 million likes.

And now that the baby has finally arrived, fans can look forward to hearing more about Archie in the coming months and years. For now, the Sussex Instagram account is back to business, sharing photos of Prince Harry at official engagements. The post from a couple of days ago, for example, was of The Invictus Games The Hague 2020. Harry was spotted riding a bike in jeans and an Invictus rain jacket in the first photo. In the second photo, he smiled widely as he held a baby’s onesie that read, Invictus Games.