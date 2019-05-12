Farrah Abraham Rocks Futuristic Look In New York City

Farrah Abraham was spotted in New York City over the weekend and she donned an unusual outfit while walking the streets in the Big Apple.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was seen wearing a pair of iridescent pants with a matching belt that she had draped around her waist while wearing a white Paramount T-shirt.

Paramount is the company that Farrah sued, along with MTV’s parent company, Viacom, when she was allegedly fired from Teen Mom OG last year.

The reality star sued the company for $5 million, but settled the suit out of court for an undisclosed amount. Farrah had claimed that she was wrongfully terminated from the TV series due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

However, it seems that the hard feelings are behind her, and she’s repping Paramount yet again. In the photos, Farrah is seen carrying a soundboard under her arm.

Abraham has her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in loose, voluminous curls that fall over her shoulders and down her back.

The TV personality also sports a full face of makeup, which includes shimmering green eye shadow, dark eyebrows, and pink lips. She also donned a bronzed glow and pink blush for the outing, and completed her look with a pair of gray Nike sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently posted a video on her Instagram account that praises mothers who do it all.

In the video, the former Teen Mom OG star encourages moms to be a good parent who nurtures their children, as well as someone who grows their career and is able to provide a living for themselves.

Farrah says that just because a woman becomes a mother, it doesn’t mean that she had to give up all of her hopes and dreams. She also tells her social media followers that they can have it all.

“Having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you. The person who came into this world with ideas, with dreams, with goals, with the courage to face whatever the world throws at us and conquer it. So here’s to the moms out there who do both, like me,” Abraham says in the video.

In another Instagram post, Farrah revealed that she was headed home to Iowa for the first time in years to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with her mother, Debra Danielson.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following the reality star on her social media accounts.