Actress Peggy Lipton Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Peggy Lipton has died. The actress lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, her family confirmed.

According to The LA Times, Peggy Lipton was best known for her roles on the police series, The Mod Squad, and on the dark drama, Twin Peaks.

Lipton also starred in The Postman, True Identity, Skipped Parts, Angel Falls, Purple People Eater, War Party, Blue, and many more titles throughout her long career.

The actress was born in New York in 1946, and started her career as a model when she was just 15-years-old. As a young adult she began to land television roles, and found herself at the center of criticism for her interracial marriage to iconic music producer, Quincy Jones.

The couple had two children together, Kidada and Rashida Jones, both of whom followed in their mother’s acting footsteps. The latter gaining fame by starring on comedy shows such as The Office and Parks and Recreation.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Peggy’s daughters said in a statement about their mother’s death, adding that they felt incredibly lucky and blessed for all of the time they had with their beloved parent.

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us,” the statement concluded.

After Lipton and Jones divorced in 1989, she decided to get back to her acting roots.

“It was very scary. I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it…. I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn’t know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there,” Peggy said of returning to the screen back in 1993.

Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Star, Dies at 72 https://t.co/CAsSQPiGTt — Variety (@Variety) May 12, 2019

Later in her career, Peggy Lipton went on to star in films such as When in Rome and A Dog’s Purpose. She also appeared on television shows such as Alias, Crash, and 2017’s Twin Peaks revival.

Pop Culture reports that fans of the actress have already began to express their sadness and sympathy over her death on social media.

Fans called the actress brilliant in her roles, and offered her famous family love, support, and condolences during the difficult time.

Fans can see Peggy Lipton in The Mod Squad, which is currently available on Amazon Prime.