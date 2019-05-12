Marvel Releases Full-Length ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clip Of Hulk’s Big Reveal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios is officially done with protecting spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. The spoiler ban was lifted on Monday, meaning fans and the cast were allowed to discuss the movie freely on the internet without being judged for giving away any of the film’s biggest moments.

Once the ban was lifted, online ads and television commercials for the film started to include some major spoilers, including Captain America wielding Mjolnir, the dusted heroes respective returns, and Thanos invading Earth with his army. Now, Marvel Studios has released an actual full-length clip from Endgame on their Twitter page, where Hulk makes his first appearance in the movie.

After Steve Rogers, Scott Lang, and Natasha Romanoff realize Tony Stark isn’t going to help them in their time heist, they meet Bruce Banner at a diner to see if he will aid in their plan. This is the first time fans were treated to Professor Hulk, the perfect combination of Banner and the gamma-filled giant. Banner now possessed the body and strength of the Hulk, while also retaining the intellect of his human self.

It was long theorized that Professor Hulk would be making an appearance in Endgame, and it turns out everyone was right. Although he was never referred to as “Professor Hulk,” it was evident this was the comic nod the screenwriters were going for.

Hulk out. Watch this exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame and see it again in theaters: https://t.co/h90aWvima5 pic.twitter.com/5V614QV9p3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 9, 2019

In the new clip, three children approach Hulk to take a picture, and he is more than willing to comply. There is a playful back and forth after Hulk snaps a photo with the kids when Scott offers to take a picture with them as well. The children aren’t interested in taking the photo at all, hurting Scott’s feelings. It was a scene which had moviegoers giggling as Hulk kept prompting the kids to take a picture with Scott even though they didn’t want to.

Hulk also explains in the clip that he spent 18 months in the gamma lab learning how to put the best parts of both Banner and the Hulk together.

The Hulk fans don’t know who Scott Lang is because they didn’t watch Ant-Man and the Wasp, thinking it wasn’t important to the plot of #AvengersEndgame. pic.twitter.com/Z26s7cACXz — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) May 10, 2019

“For years I’ve been treating the Hulk like he’s some kind of disease, something to get rid of. But then I start looking at him as the cure. Eighteen months in the gamma lab, I put the brains and the braun together. Now, look at me. Best of both worlds,” he tells the crew.

To see how Professor Hulk aids the rest of the Avengers, check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters now.