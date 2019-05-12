Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Plan To Shield Baby Archie From Public Eye

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be keeping their newborn son, Archie, away from the public eye as much as possible.

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan have big plans for their new little bundle of joy, and it doesn’t include thrusting him into the spotlight just because he’s a member of the royal family.

Sources claim that those close to the family believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to keep their new addition, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, away from crowds and admirers and will only bring him along for “big family occasions.”

Meanwhile, sources are claiming that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, have yet to meet their grandson. Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have also not met the newest member of their family.

In addition, Harry and Meghan have decided to forego an official royal title for little Archie in hopes of keeping his life as normal as possible while he grows up in the royal family.

The outlet reports that little Archie will have the right to be known as His Royal Highness once his grandfather Charles ascends to the throne. However, the little boy will not be obligated to use the title.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly refused to spoil their son. Sources told Us Weekly last fall that the pair had decided to give their children the most normal lives they possibly could, despite their fame and standing across the globe.

Markle has allegedly been insistent that she and her husband “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.”

The source goes on to say that Meghan is planning to do things such as take her kids on the subway, ensure that they have chores that they must perform around the house, and even get jobs to earn their own money when they’re old enough.

“They won’t be spoiled,” the source dished.

Meghan and Harry are quickly becoming known as the royals who break all of the rules and traditions the famous family has been following for years, and it seems that their shake things up again in the way that the choose to raise little Archie, as well as any other future children they may have.

