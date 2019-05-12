Camille Kostek Flaunts Cleavage In Plunge Dress On Instagram

Camille Kostek has tons to celebrate right now, as she was revealed as one of three cover models for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. And in a new Instagram video, the model was spotted talking about the launch event while wearing an incredibly revealing plunge dress. It had sparkly embellishments throughout, and she wore her hair down in a middle part. The post was geo-tagged at the Mynt Lounge, which is located in South Beach, Miami.

Meanwhile, the model has been posting her own updates on her Instagram feed. She also updated her profile picture with the front cover of the magazine, which features her wearing a skimpy, green swimsuit. Kostek also posted a photo of the cover too, which garnered over 90,000 likes.

And this isn’t to mention Camille’s newer Instagram video showing her busting out some dance moves at the Playground LA. It’s no secret that the model loves dancing, as she’s made it a priority to promote the hashtag, #nevernotdancing with all of her fans on a regular basis. And of course, she was previously a Patriots cheerleader. However, she was no longer part of the cheerleading squad by the time she and Rob Gronkowski made things official.

Kostek recently spoke with People Magazine about her path to landing a cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

“Right out of college I was offered a job with Saturday Night Football and I ended up turning it down because I really wanted to travel. I wanted to get into the modeling world and I wanted to live in L.A. That’s like a dream job straight out of college, but I wanted to explore other options.”

It’s clear now that Camille’s decision to pursue her dreams, rather than take the first possible opportunity, paid off big time.

“I remember being a young girl and looking at these billboards, and you didn’t really see that many curvy women as you do now. There’s been such a wave of inclusivity and Sports Illustrated is definitely leading that shift,” noted Kostek, who previously dealt with people telling her to change her look in order to increase her potential as a model.

Camille’s fans have watched her modeling career grow in the past year, and this newest development is only likely to accelerate her career. It’ll be exciting to see what other opportunities come her way in the near future. In the meantime, keep an eye on her social media for new updates.