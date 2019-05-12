Rob Gronkowski & Girlfriend Camille Kostek Reportedly ‘Obsessed’ With Each Other

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, reportedly turned some heads this week when they celebrated the model’s big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in Miami.

According to Page Six, Rob and Camille put on a sweet display of affection during the party to honor the brand new Sports Illustrated Swmsuit Issue, which Kostek covers in a sexy, olive green string bikini.

The bash was held at Wall at W South Beach in Miami on Thursday night. Camille was reportedly dressed in a low-cut sparkly dress, and was seen dancing with Rob, who recently announced his retirement from the New England Patriots.

One onlooker at the party revealed that Kostek and Gronkowski looked more in love than ever during the celebration.

“They were obsessed with each other. I can’t express enough how happy they looked. You could tell he was really proud and excited for her,” the source told the outlet.

The insider revealed that Camille was relaxed and having a great time during the celebration, and that she even got a laugh when she went up to a large screen that displayed her SI cover and made some graphic gestures to the photo of herself.

Models Olivia Culpo, Winnie Harlow, and Jasmine Sanders were also in attendance at the party.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are often seen together on social media, and now that the NFL season is over, they’ve been spending even more time together.

The pair have been heating up Instagram with their sexy stories and sweet snapshots. The duo were even dubbed total couple goals when Camille penned a sweet note to her boyfriend moments after he announced his retirement to the world.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote on social media, adding a series of photos of herself and her football playing boyfriend.

Last year, Camille gave an interview to The Improper Bostonian and called Rob a “teddy bear,” claiming that fans don’t get to see the sweet side of the muscular athlete like she does.

Fans can keep up with Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski by following them on Instagram.