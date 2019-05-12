Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Everton FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Finale Live Online

After their mid-week Champions League miracle, Tottenham Hotspur now need at least a point when they host Everton FC to secure qualification for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur are still riding a high from their mid-week miracle that saw them launch their way into their first-ever UEFA Champions League final with a hat-trick — and 96th-minute goal — by Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, as ESPN recounted. But the harsh reality is that, without a point in their final Premier League match, hosting Everton FC on Sunday, Spurs could find themselves shut out of the Champions League next season. Of course, that doomsday scenario appears unlikely, but Spurs will be missing several key players on Sunday and are coming off a crushing league defeat to AFC Bournemouth, so Manager Mauricio Pochettino can take nothing for granted in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new, 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, on Sunday, May 12.

In Spain and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time. And in the United States, fans can catch a live stream of the season-ending game at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Spurs-Toffees showdown starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, India Standard Time.

Spurs hold an eight-goal lead in goal difference over their arch-rivals Arsenal, who sit fifth three points behind Spurs, per Sky Sports. That means that even if Spurs lose and Arsenal defeats Burnley to finish level on points, Tottenham almost certainly still qualifies on goal difference — unless, for example, Tottenham lost to Everton 5-0, and Arsenal beat Burnley 4-0.

But if that unlikely event transpired, and Tottenham also loses to Liverpool in the Champions League final, Tottenham would be consigned to the UEFA Europa League next season. Of course, Arsenal face Chelsea in this season’s Europa League final, meaning that Arsenal gets into the Champions League anyway, if they win that game, regardless of Sunday’s results.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to finish third in the Premier League. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC English Premier League match live stream online from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Toffees showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League finale live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of any online streaming TV package that carries the SyFy channel, which will broadcast Sunday’s game, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s Spurs vs. Seagulls game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Spurs Live Match Center, which will carry the game on personal computers.

Unfortunately for fans in the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will live stream the game. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to SportsNet. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, SuperSport has the rights to the mid-week match. A list of live stream sources for the Tottenham Hotspur vs.Everton FC match in more countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.