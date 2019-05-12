Prince Harry Is Reportedly Friends Again With Tom Inskip After Meghan Markle Allegedly Froze Him Out

There are so many rumors about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that it can be hard to know what’s true and what’s not true. But a new development, published by Express, reported that Prince Harry is making amends with his friend, Tom Inskip, also known as Skippy. A source revealed the following.

“The real reason Tom was made no longer welcome by Meghan is that she had learned he had dared to question Harry over whether he really felt he was doing the right thing in marrying her.”

This theme of people asking Harry if he was rushing into things is not new, as Prince William reportedly wanted to know the same thing. But in the months since the royal wedding, it appears that Harry’s choice was right. Because although the two had a quick engagement, they’ve already welcomed a baby boy and are fast establishing themselves as a family.

“All the poor guy did, during a heart to heart with the prince, was to venture that Harry might be infatuated, more in lust than love, and maybe he might think about cooling things down before rushing into a proposal,” added the source.

“Meghan didn’t actually want Tom and his wife Lara at their wedding, but Harry insisted, although they were not invited to the party in the evening.”

But with all the drama aside, the source also noted that Harry called his old friend after his son was born to share the news.

And while only time will tell, it looks like the two old friends are ready to make amends and move past the initial problems. It’s unclear whether Meghan has spent time with Tom in the past, but perhaps they’ll all have a chance to get to know each other in the near future.

But it’s also worth noting that the amount of Meghan-bashing in the British media is nothing new. Before the birth of Archie, famous friends of Meghan opened up about how they think she’s being treated unfairly, including Oprah and Gayle King.

For now, fans can hopefully look forward to more photos of the new royal baby. The family’s media debut was a huge deal, with some royal fans complaining that Meghan didn’t pose on the hospital steps shortly after giving birth. But all the negative drama seemed to fade away once official photos were released, including a photo of Meghan walking alongside Harry as he carried their baby in his arms.