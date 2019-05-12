Kris Jenner Says She Hasn’t Met Kim & Kanye’s New Baby Yet

Kris Jenner is a proud grandmother. The self-proclaimed “momager” now has 10 grandchildren with the addition of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth child, who was born earlier this week.

According to E! News, Jenner was beaming this weekend when she opened up about the new addition to the family, but shocked fans when she revealed that she has yet the meet the baby in person.

Kris revealed that she wasn’t allowed to go to the hospital and visit her newest grandson because she has a cough. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that she did get to see the baby boy via Facetime and echoed Kim’s opinion that he looks identical to his big sister, Chicago West, 1.

However, it will all work out. Kris claims that the big family is going to gather together on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. The brood is reportedly planning to have breakfast together, although the location has yet to be confirmed.

The family will also reportedly head to Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which he’s been doing every weekend for months now. Most recently, the rapper made headlines when thousands showed up to participate in the service on Easter Sunday, which he performed at Coachella Music Festival in California last month.

Meanwhile, Kris revealed that she bought Kim and Kanye the crib for their new baby boy, but has yet to decide on what to get them as a gift now that the baby has arrived.

As many fans already know, Kris Jenner loves to gush over her family. According to The Inquisitr, Kris most recently opened up about her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, and the successful business she’s made for herself.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner said, defending Kylie’s self-made billionaire claims.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris added.

Kylie has revealed in the past that she can’t say she built her cosmetic empire all by herself, adding that while all of the money she’s made is her own, she did have a huge platform to help skyrocket the company to what it is today.

Fans can see more of Kris Jenner and her growing family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.