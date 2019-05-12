Rosario Dawson Celebrates Turning 40 By Showing Off Her Flawless Physique In Topless Instagram Video

Rosario Dawson is rocking 40.

The actress recently hit the milestone birthday and decided to celebrate by reminding her Instagram followers that she’s still got the body of a woman decades younger. Dawson took to Instagram to post a video of herself enjoying the tropical sun, adjusting the shot to show herself turning away from the camera and showing off her bare back.

The video was a viral hit with Rosario’s 1 million followers, garnering more than 160,000 likes and attracting plenty of supportive comments. Many were happy to see Dawson willing to show off as a bit of a birthday gift given to her followers.

“Natural Beauty,” one person wrote.

“Haaaaaaappy Birthday!!!” another commented.

It’s not by accident that Dawson has such a flawless look. The actress said she has been taking an unusual step to keep her skin clear, drinking actual clay to cleanse her system.

“I’ve been starting to drink clay lately,” Dawson The Cut in April. “There’s really good, fine, food-grade clay that helps to clean out your system and rid you of parasites. I’m very natural about stuff, so it’s clays and vitamins in my skin care, too,” she said.

Dawson has been getting quite a bit of attention thanks to her very famous boyfriend, and the possibility that within 18 months she could be occupying a very important position — First Lady. Rosario is dating New Jersey Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, a relationship that had been long-rumored before the couple finally went public earlier this year.

Dawson recently opened up about the relationship in an interview with Extra, saying that Booker has grown close not only to her but her family as well.

“I’m just amazed and excited and blown away by my relationship with this wonderful man and his relationship with me and my family,” Dawson said.

Loading...

“We’re starting that whole thing of putting it out into the greater world. Sometimes it makes me sweat a little bit… right now, I’m just so grateful for my family and grateful for the love of my life.”

While Booker is not among the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination, many see him as having a strong chance to win the nomination and a chance to grow in the polls as the primaries near. Rosario Dawson could also become an asset to his campaign, though she has not yet been tapped to hit the campaign trail or push his bid for president.