‘The Goldbergs’ & ‘Schooled’ Renewed On ABC

The Goldbergs and Schooled, both created by Adam F. Goldberg, have been renewed for another season starting this fall on ABC. The Goldbergs is in its seventh season and Schooled is launching season number two, both with an overlap of characters.

The Hollywood Reporter says that negotiations took a particularly long time this year, but both shows are coming back to the Wednesday night schedule. With Modern Family entering its final season next year, The Goldbergs has become increasingly valuable to ABC. And the network is hoping what the original series did for the eighties, Schooled will do for the nineties.

Deadline says that changes are coming on The Goldbergs, as two out of the three Goldberg children, Erica and Barry are going away to college, but never fear, they are only a short ride into West Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania.

Schooled, which is a spinoff of The Goldbergs, starring AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Barry Goldberg’s high school girlfriend, and implied future wife, is a teacher at William Penn Academy, along with original characters Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen).

Also newly announced, the first five seasons of The Goldbergs has been picked up by TV Land.

On Twitter, Adam F. Goldberg gave a big shout out to fans of the show, referred to as Goldnerds.

“All I can say is I owe every one of the @ goldnerds a giant hug. Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity. Oh sweet Ballssssss!”

Last season on The Goldbergs, the writers brought episodes dedicated to eighties movies Sixteen Candles and Nightmare on Elm Street to the small screen, and true to form, next season, Goldberg and his famed writer’s room will bring another ode to the movies back to the show, says The Inquisitr.

The Goldbergs has attracted some top-flight guest stars over the years, with Robert Englund (the original Freddy Krueger) making an appearance on the Halloween episode for season six. Englund doesn’t put on his Freddy gear for just anyone, but he admitted on Twitter that Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg had him scared.

“THE GOLDBERGS’ Wendi McLendon-Covey gave me GOOSEBUMPS too (ha!) when Yours Truly guest starred on the Halloween episode.”

It’s unclear if Adam F. Goldberg will do another homage to director and writer John Hughes for the seventh season, but hopefully, he will let fans know this summer.