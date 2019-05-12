Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Tiny White Crop Top

Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York City this weekend looking chic, and showing off her famous supermodel figure.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall was spotted leaving her NYC hotel on Saturday as she served up a stylish and sexy look for the waiting paparazzi.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen going braless under a tiny white crop top. The shirt shows off Jenner’s long torso, flat tummy, and toned abs.

She also puts her fashion sense on full display by paring the crop top with a sheer printed blouse and some black leather pants.

Kendall completed her look by rocking a pair of skimpy sandals and some trendy round sunglasses. She also had a mini graffiti-style Louis Vuitton handbag slung over her shoulder, and accessorized with a gold chain around her neck and matching dangling earrings.

The Victoria’s Secret model had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back.

Jenner sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. She checked her phone as she left the building, and had her security guard by her side.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner recently admitted that she sometimes gets a touch of baby fever when she is around her nieces and nephews.

The supermodel is currently the only one of her siblings that doesn’t have a child, and she says being around all of those kids can sometimes make her think about her own future as a mother.

Kendall is currently the aunt to Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Khloe’s daughter, True, Rob’s little girl, Dream, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and her newborn baby boy, who was just born this week. Jenner admits that with that many kids, things can sometimes get a bit hectic.

“I go in and out of phases. Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom,'” Jenner reportedly told E! News with a laugh.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s busy life as well as her fashion choices by following the model on Instagram, or by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.