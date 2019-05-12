Chanel West Coast Rocks Sheer Top & Does The Bend & Snap On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been sharing photos from the Fashion Nova Presents: Party with Cardi event from May 8 on her Instagram. Her newest post showed the rapper striking a sexy pose, as she added the hashtag #BendNSnap. The term is likely referring to the “Bend and Snap” move that Reese Witherspoon demonstrates for her friend in Legally Blonde as an effective move to get the hot UPS guy’s attention.

In the photo, Chanel was spotted getting low while holding onto the side of a light fixture. She looked down, and placed her right hand on her inner thigh. The color scheme was on full display, as her bright yellow eyeshadow matched her Chanel crossbody purse and the tips of her hair. And while she didn’t share any photos on social media of her outfit from the front, it was quite a revealing one, as she went braless and wore star pasties to censor her look. All in all, it appeared that Chanel had a great time at the event. She often poses in Fashion Nova outfits throughout the year, many of which are fairly revealing.

Not only that, Chanel also shared several Instagram Stories of her outfit that she wore on Ridiculousness. The first two posts showed Chanel in a pink tank top and a short, blond bob. So far, it’s hard to know if this is her new haircut or whether she’s wearing a wig. It’s not unheard of for the rapper to sport different length hair and colored wigs, so we’ll have to wait and see. The final Story showed her doing a quick dance for the cameras on the set of the MTV show, except this time she wore a black tank top and a brightly patterned pair of shorts. She completed the look with thigh-high boots.

West Coast previously opened up to Too Fab about one of the challenges she’s had in her music career, which is reconciling her rapping with her role on Ridiculousness.