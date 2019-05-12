Shanina Shaik Rocks Snakeskin Print Bikini On Instagram

Shanina Shaik shared a brand new bikini selfie with her Instagram fans, and she looked as fabulous as usual. The photo showed her wearing a silver and black snakeskin print bikini top. The silver parts looked extra sparkly, and she smiled with her lips closed for the shot. Her hair was also worn down in a middle part, while she wore minimal makeup for a natural, summery look. This was her second selfie post in two days, as she shared another one yesterday while wearing a white robe. The Instagram update received over 15,000 likes.

In addition to the selfies, Shaik has been sharing more bikini photos. This included a red and white striped ensemble, as well as a bright light blue bikini. The red and white bikini photo was shot in an interesting location, as the model stood underneath a rock formation. She placed her hands on the rock surface above her, as she popped her left leg. Shanina looked straight at the camera for the shot, wearing a classic cut swimsuit. The bottoms had a very high cut, and she wore her hair down in curls. Her only accessory appeared to be large, hoop earrings. The photo garnered over 18,000 likes.

And that’s not to mention the Mother’s Day Instagram post she shared earlier today, which was a photo of her as an infant. Her mom held her in her lap, wearing a pink bandana in her hair. Shanina noted that it’s already Mother’s Day in Australia, and wrote a sweet message to thank her mom.

In other news, the model previously spoke with Vogue Italia about her modeling career. She opened up about some difficult topics, including discrimination that she’s faced in the past.

“Yes, I have definitely been discriminated against on several occasions and unfortunately, I was exposed to that behavior from other people at a young age. I was raised as a Muslim and my brother and I had a darker complexion than most kids in Australia… there were moment where I found it difficult to book jobs because no one knew what category I fell under. I wasn’t quite light or dark enough.”

“When I made the huge leap into the New York modeling world, it was the first time in my career where I finally felt more accepted…” Shaik added, noting how her move to America changed her modeling career for the better.

Hopefully Shanina’s days of being discriminated against is long over.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxQXF0zn4cC/