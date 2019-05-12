Fox Cancels ‘Proven Innocent’ After One Season

Fox’s Proven Innocent has been canceled after one season on the network, according to a report from Variety. The legal drama series was reportedly the lowest-rated show for the network during the 2018-19 season. It had a “Live+Same Day average rating of 0.4 in the key adults 18-49 demographic along with an averaged 2 million viewers per episode.”

Proven Innocent focused on Madeline Scott, “a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice,” played by Rachelle Lefevre. After being wrongfully convicted for the murder of her best friend, Madeline joins forces with her own lawyer Ezekiel “EZ” Boudreau, played by Russell Hornsby, media consultant Violet Bell, played by Nikki M. James, and investigator Bodie Quick, played by Vincent Kartheiser, to reopen investigations in an attempt to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty in their original cases.

The series also stars Kelsey Grammar as Gore Bellows, the prosecutor who initially put Madeline and her brother Levi Scott, played by Riley Smith, away for murder. As the series goes on, Bellows becomes obsessed with the Scott siblings and is even more determined to prove that Madeline killed her best friend. In the final two episodes of the series, Madeline is arrested again and her case is reopened. Bellows is convinced he has the murder weapon but his case begins to fall apart when Madeline’s team discovers the real killer.

It turns out, Madeline’s best friend was murdered by the leader of a sex cult.

Before Friday’s airing of the season finale, Lefevre reposted an Instagram photo of the cast along with a note of gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans of the show.

While chatting with Black Girl Nerds, Lefevre said she hoped the show would shed some light on the issues with the justice system.

“The system is designed to err on the side of suspicion and to err on the side of incarceration, as we know because we’re having a national conversation about that now,” she said. “And so, what do you do when you’re in that system and you’re innocent? How do you take a system that’s designed to work against you and try to change it from within?”

It’s always possible that the show could be picked up by another platform, but nothing has been confirmed.

Lefevre, who is popularly known for her role in the Twilight movie series, doesn’t seem to be working on any new projects right now, according to her IMDb page.