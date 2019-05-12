Tristan Thompson Spotted Stumbling Out Of Hollywood Club

Tristan Thompson was spotted stumbling out of a Los Angeles nightclub this weekend, and the paparazzi caught it all on video.

According to The Blast, Tristan was seen partying a bit too hard on Friday night as he was helped out of Avenue Nightclub in Hollywood after a night of fun.

The NBA player was attempting to drink a bottle of water in the video as she swayed back and forth and held his balance on a nearby post.

One of Thompson’s friends tried to keep the basketball star on his feet while seemingly calling for his car. Once the pal realized that Tristan was being filmed he got defensive and yelled out “no” to the cameraman while trying to block Tristan from view.

Thompson wore a pair of black jeans and a black t-shirt with a buffalo checkered flannel over top. He donned a pair of black Nike sneakers, and added a dark baseball cap to finish off the look.

Meanwhile, behind Tristan were two women, both wearing low cut ensembles. One donned an all-black outfit, while the other rocked a very short neon green dress and carried a rose.

It’s unclear if the women were waiting around to go to an after party with Tristan, but the Cleveland Cavaliers’ center didn’t seem to acknowledge the women in the video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, recently went through a messy breakup after he was allegedly caught cheating on the reality star twice in the span of one year.

The couple were said to be on the rocks, but Radar Online claims that they have recently been talking to one another again, mostly due to the fact that they need to communicate about their baby daughter, True.

“They went through a period where she wasn’t communicating with him at all, but she couldn’t just shut him out of their baby girl’s life because that isn’t fair to him,” an insider told the outlet.

“For now she just wants to make sure that True sees her daddy as much as possible,” the source added of Khloe’s mindset.

Recently, Hollywood Life revealed that Kardashian is feeling a little blue this Mother’s Day weekend, and that she’s worried that if she doesn’t find “Mr. Right” soon she may never fulfill her dream of having more children.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.