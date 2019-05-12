Emily Ratajkowski Cradles Her New Puppy, Colombo, In Adorable Instagram Photo

Instagram can’t get enough of Emily Ratajkowski new puppy.

On Saturday, the gorgeous supermodel took to the popular social media platform to let her fans know that she and her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, have welcomed a new addition to their family. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the stunning 27-year-old model and her 32-year-old spouse have opened their hearts and their home to an adorable German shepherd pup, which they named Colombo.

This is the couple’s third dog, if Emily’s Instagram photos are of any indication. Judging by her posts, the couple also have a black pug and a white pooch, both of which have made memorable appearances in Emily’s photos.

Hours after the big reveal, in which her 22.7 million Instagram followers got to meet Colombo for the first time, the sultry brunette shared a second snapshot of her new “baby” – and Instagram fell completely head over heels with the precious pup.

In her latest Instagram update, the dark-haired beauty is seen cradling the German shepherd puppy as she poses with Colombo in her arms. Snuggling together for a heart-melting snapshot, the proud doggy mom and her newest “baby” looked as cute as can be.

Judging by the scenery unfolding in the background – the pic was taken in front of a crowded shopping mall – Emily most likely stepped out for a walk with her new pup when she stopped to pose for the heartwarming photo. Clad in a white long-sleeved jersey and a pair of jeans, the Vogue model looked radiant as she showed off her adorable puppy.

For her day out with Colombo, Emily wore her long tresses down, in a relaxed style, with a mid-part that framed her beautiful face. The I Feel Pretty actress added glitz to her casual outfit with a pair of hoop silver earrings and ever flashed the opulent engagement ring that Sebastian proposed with last year.

While Emily was definitely a sight to behold, Colombo completely stole the spotlight. Fans went crazy over the new photo, which gathered nearly 40,000 within seven minutes of having been posted. As expected, Emily’s Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to shower the adorable pup with love and compliments. Soon after the pic was uploaded, a flood of heart emojis started pouring in, as people couldn’t help but fall in love with the cute German shepherd pup.

“Those baby paws,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a lovestruck emoji.

“CUTEST,” read another message, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Welcome to only posting dog content life,” quipped one of Emily’s fans, while another commented with a single word, “Love,” intertwined in between a string of heart emojis.

All in all, the photo racked up more than 220,000 likes and nearly 950 comments as of this writing. An additional two snapshots of the adorable Colombo were shared by Emily in her Instagram Stories.