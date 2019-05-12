WWE Rumors: One NXT Announcer Signs A New Deal While Another Star Appears To Be Done

NXT is doing some moving around at the table for the announcers.

There are some interesting things going on in NXT right now, and it appears as if there are big moves happening with the announce team. Around two weeks ago, there was a shake-up at the NXT tapings as it was revealed that Beth Phoenix would be joining the team of commentators along with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuiness. As for Ranallo, he isn’t going anywhere for quite some time, but one name has disappeared entirely from the scene in WWE.

Phoenix had returned to WWE over the last couple of months and was back in the ring for a few matches. She even teamed with Natalya to compete in a big match at WrestleMania 35, and it was obvious that she hadn’t lost a single step since leaving the ring.

The addition of Phoenix to the team meant that Percy Watson was no longer a part of the announce team and many wondered what had become of him. As of now, his status with WWE is up in the air and Wrestling Inc. isn’t even sure if he’s still with the company.

There is no confirmation from Watson or WWE as of this time, but often-accurate wrestling reporter Casey Michael reported on Twitter that Watson has quit. It seems as if he’s simply done with professional wrestling and wants to move onto something else in life.

DEAD at Percy Watson quitting NXT. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) May 11, 2019

Michael went on to say that he “wants to do acting and not be a commentator/personality/wrestler” any longer. Michael continued and said that Watson has indeed quit the company and his last show was the one prior to the previous NXT tv tapings that happened a couple of weeks ago.

His walking out could be why WWE decided to place Beth Phoenix on the announce team as his replacement or that may have been their plan all along. Either way, Percy Watson won’t be calling the action in NXT any longer.

While Watson is out, a longtime employee of WWE is going to be staying with the company as Mauro Ranallo has signed a new deal.

WWE

According to PW Insider, Ranallo signed a new deal which will keep him in place as NXT’s lead announcer for “the foreseeable future.” The exact length of his new deal and other details aren’t known, but it seems as if he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

The new deal was reportedly signed by Ranallo around a month or so ago, and it will allow him to continue doing work outside of WWE as well. He is often known to announce boxing events as well as some MMA battles along with his NXT duties.