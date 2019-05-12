Kim Kardashian Feels Like Her Family Is Complete After Birth Of Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now the proud parents of four children. The couple welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, earlier this week, and it seems that the new little bundle of joy could be the last for the pair.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian believes that her family is complete after welcoming her newborn son. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to love that all of her children will know what it’s like to have a brother and a sister.

“It will be wonderful for all the kids of course, but Kim does love that Saint can have that brotherhood bond, the same way the girls will have their own little sisterhood when they get older,” an insider told the outlet.

“She says she feels like this new baby completes their family. You never know could happen when the kids are older, she might get baby fever again, or Kanye might talk her into another one, but for now she’s very clear that she’s done growing her family and is very happy with having four kids,” the source added.

In the past, Kanye has revealed that he would love to have seven children. However, Kim claims that she is not on board with that idea

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently dished some details about her baby boy, revealing that she believes he’s absolutely perfect, and that he looks just like his youngest sister, Chicago, 1.

Kim opened up about the her new son in an Instagram post on Saturday, and told her followers that she was so worried in the days leading up to the birth. However, her worry was for nothing.

Kardashian claims that her youngest child is the most chill and calm out of all of her kids, adding that everyone is absolutely in love with the new addition to the family.

The Inquisitr also reports that while Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, is thrilled to be an aunt again, she can’t help but wonder if she’ll get to fulfill her dreams of having another child.

Khloe is currently the mother of 1-year-old daughter, True, but recently went through a dramatic breakup with the little girl’s father, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe at least twice in the span of a year, and the reality star called off the romance back in February. She’s now allegedly wondering if she’ll get to add to her own family the way that Kim and Kanye have.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s family by following her on Instagram.