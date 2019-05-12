Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Having Bittersweet Mother’s Day As She Longs For More Kids

Khloe Kardashian is said to be feeling a little bittersweet this Mother’s Day weekend as she is allegedly thinking about the future.

According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly a bit saddened. Although she’s thrilled to spend the special day with her daughter, True Thompson, Khloe is said to be longing for more children.

Since she’s recently single, Kardashian allegedly doesn’t know when and if she’ll get another chance to have more children.

“This Mother’s day is bittersweet for Khloe. She is happy to be celebrating motherhood, loves True but thought things would be different,” an insider tells the outlet.

“She is still let down and disappointed by Tristan and so instead of obsessing on her past, she focuses on her blessings and not her challenges. But as Kim welcomes another child into her family, Khloe can’t help but wonder what could’ve been,” the source added.

Khloe is said to be extremely happy for her sister Kim, who welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Kanye West, earlier this week. However, she wants more children as well.

The insider claims that Khloe won’t have more kids if she can’t fine “Mr. Right,” and she’s struggling to figure out why her love life is in shambles.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, called it quits back in February after the NBA star had been caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time in the span of a year that Tristan had allegedly been unfaithful to the mother of his child, and Khloe decided to end the romance because of it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is tired of dating men who simply don’t suit her needs or lifestyle. The reality star is now allegedly ready to start dating again and has some non-negotiable requirements for her suitors.

Sources tell Radar Online that Khloe wants to date someone who is at least six feet tall, picks up after himself at home, and is over 30-years-old.

Kardashian allegedly has one other big requirement– her next boyfriend must be based in L.A. After Khloe’s travels back and forth to Cleveland to be with Tristan, it seems that she’s ready to stay put at home in Calabasas, and not have to worry about flying across the country to spend time with her man.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.