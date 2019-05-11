American Airlines Pilot Arrested At Louisville Airport For Triple Homicide

After being indicted in a 2015 triple homicide, American Airlines pilot, Christian Richard Martin, was arrested Saturday at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

WDRB reported that Martin was taken into custody at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after he was indicted by a grand jury at the Christian County Courthouse on Friday, according to a news release from the Office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

In charging documents, Martin is accused of the deaths of Calvin Phillips, his wife Pamela, and Edward Dansereau.

“On or around Nov. 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips’ car, which was burned.”

Martin is a current resident of North Carolina where he reportedly moved after allegedly committing the murders. American Airlines confirmed that at the time of his arrest, Martin was a Bombardier CRJ First Officer for PSA Airlines and has held that position since January 2018 (PSA Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines and operates an all-jet American Eagle fleet, according to the company).

The pilot has been placed on “administration suspension” by American Airlines pending the outcome of the case. Martin has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to documents from the Christian County Court.

A spokesperson for American Airlines issued a statement after the pilot was taken into custody at the airport in Louisville.

“All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport.”

Kentucky.com reports that Martin, 51, was a neighbor of all three victims at the time he allegedly committed the crimes, and the initial victim, Calvin Phillips, had knowledge of some legal trouble the pilot had been guilty of in the past. Martin, known as “Kit”, was a former Army major who was court marshaled and found not guilty in May 2016 of physical and sexual abuse of children, and Phillips was said to be involved with turning over information about the court marshal over to the FBI.

The families of all three victims issued a statement to say they were “overwhelmed” with this positive step in the right direction, and are hopeful for a positive resolution.