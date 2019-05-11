Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Barely-There Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

In a share made by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just moments ago, via Instagram, the publication turned up the heat. Blowing beyond all expectations, the bikini and swimsuit magazine managed to capture the sexiest side of cover model Camille Kostek, one of the most beautiful women on the planet.
In this particular image, one watermarked with the SI Swimsuit logo, Camille can be seen stretching out luxuriously on a South Australian beach. Her sun-kissed skin glistens beneath the bright rays, and the contrast between light and shadow plays over her enviable curves. The model’s tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part and rollick over her face and arm in loose, beach-babe waves. Her striking green eyes stare sleepily into the camera lens, accompanied — and accentuated — by the slightest hint of a smile.
The tiny two-piece bikini which she is wearing leaves very little to the imagination, pushing her pert cleavage into a position of prominence and exposing a bit of underboob in the process. Her flat stomach and feminine silhouette are on full display as well, her curvaceous derriere being spotlighted by the pose. A high-waisted pair of white bikini bottoms further emphasize her booty, also drawing attention to her toned thighs and shapely hips.
Camille is clearly having some fun with the shot, covered in sand from head to toe.
In the caption attached to the image, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gave a massive shoutout to this year’s cover model, also tossing out some compliments for their promotional partners and associated sponsors. Despite having been posted less than an hour ago, as of this writing, the sun-drenched share has already attracted an outsized amount of attention. More than 2,500 Instagram fans have given the post a like, while dozens of those same followers have taken the time to leave a comment in response to the sultry photo.
“Just outstanding and beautiful,” one admirer wrote, keeping their remarks short and to the point.
“Best photos of Camille I’ve seen,” a second supporter quipped, punctuating their comment with a heart emoji and a raising hands emoji.
“Eyes, AMAZING,” a third follower gushed, adding a pair of heart-eyed emojis to make their point clear.
View this post on Instagram
a dream come true. I’m trying not to cry of joy AGAIN as I simply write that little phrase. This is living proof to “trust the process” “everything happens for a reason” and “when the time is right…” THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be. This cover came after countless NO’s. This cover came after years of rejection. This cover came after 10 years of talking about wanting to simply be a @si_swimsuit model in the issue. This cover came after submitting a video for the first ever open call two years ago. My day one friends and my parents and siblings have heard me talk about this dream forever. They’ve watched me work for it and they’ve watched me fail. But when you are passionate about wanting something in your life NOTHING will get in the way. This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself. I feel so honored to be loved and trusted by @mj_day and the rest of the team to be one of the covers for one powerful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This cover is for all the dreamers out there. Work hard, be kind to all around you and own who YOU are. SI SWIMSUIT 2019 COVERGIRL OMG ????
The honor of being named the cover model for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue appears to be a magnificent honor for Camille Kostek, and she expresses her gratitude for the title on a regular basis. Funny, talented, and gorgeous, it appears that both she — and her beau, retired New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski — are over the moon with the news.
As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Kostek is as supportive of Gronkowski as he is of her. She recently spoke to Extra on the matter, making her thoughts plain.
“I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field… I feel very lucky that I got to be a part [of] his incredible career.”