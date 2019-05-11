Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Barely-There Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

In a share made by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just moments ago, via Instagram, the publication turned up the heat. Blowing beyond all expectations, the bikini and swimsuit magazine managed to capture the sexiest side of cover model Camille Kostek, one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

In this particular image, one watermarked with the SI Swimsuit logo, Camille can be seen stretching out luxuriously on a South Australian beach. Her sun-kissed skin glistens beneath the bright rays, and the contrast between light and shadow plays over her enviable curves. The model’s tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part and rollick over her face and arm in loose, beach-babe waves. Her striking green eyes stare sleepily into the camera lens, accompanied — and accentuated — by the slightest hint of a smile.

The tiny two-piece bikini which she is wearing leaves very little to the imagination, pushing her pert cleavage into a position of prominence and exposing a bit of underboob in the process. Her flat stomach and feminine silhouette are on full display as well, her curvaceous derriere being spotlighted by the pose. A high-waisted pair of white bikini bottoms further emphasize her booty, also drawing attention to her toned thighs and shapely hips.

Camille is clearly having some fun with the shot, covered in sand from head to toe.

In the caption attached to the image, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gave a massive shoutout to this year’s cover model, also tossing out some compliments for their promotional partners and associated sponsors. Despite having been posted less than an hour ago, as of this writing, the sun-drenched share has already attracted an outsized amount of attention. More than 2,500 Instagram fans have given the post a like, while dozens of those same followers have taken the time to leave a comment in response to the sultry photo.

“Just outstanding and beautiful,” one admirer wrote, keeping their remarks short and to the point.

“Best photos of Camille I’ve seen,” a second supporter quipped, punctuating their comment with a heart emoji and a raising hands emoji.

“Eyes, AMAZING,” a third follower gushed, adding a pair of heart-eyed emojis to make their point clear.

The honor of being named the cover model for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue appears to be a magnificent honor for Camille Kostek, and she expresses her gratitude for the title on a regular basis. Funny, talented, and gorgeous, it appears that both she — and her beau, retired New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski — are over the moon with the news.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Kostek is as supportive of Gronkowski as he is of her. She recently spoke to Extra on the matter, making her thoughts plain.