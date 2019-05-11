‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Poses Nude In Swimming Pool

There are plenty of people posing nude on Instagram these days, but a new photo from The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is turning heads. The Countess might be the last person people would expect to post a naked photo on social media, but that’s exactly what happened yesterday.

In the new post, Luann is skinny dipping in a pool without a swimsuit. According to the caption, Luann decided to go for a dip after one of her famous cabaret shows and wasn’t shy about capturing the moment for her 500,000 followers to see. The post got a lot of attention from fans, who rewarded the photo with over 8,000 likes, making it one of her most popular posts to date. Luann, who is known for her statement necklaces, Jovani dresses, and satin gloves, ditched it all for the hot new photo.

Loyal viewers of RHONY might have noticed the hashtag Luann paired with the new photo. “#nonoodles” was in reference to an old episode of the reality series from 2012 when Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan went skinny dipping in a pool in St. Barths. The two women swam with floating noodles during the episode, which Luann was definitely without in her latest post.

There was plenty of love for Luann in the comment section from her fans, who didn’t mind seeing a nude Countess on their feeds.

“Love you and your show so much! Definitely my favorite housewife!” one fan wrote.

“You look gorgeous like that,” another added.

Unfortunately for Luann, there was a good bit of negativity in the comment section as well. Many ticket holders for Luann’s upcoming cabaret show in Milwaukee took out their frustrations on the star for canceling her show last minute.

“Bought tickets to your Milwaukee show as a surprise for my mom for Mother’s Day. It’s her first Mother’s Day without her own mom who passed earlier this year. Cancelling [sic] two days before the show is CLASSLESS,” an upset fan wrote.

Others called Luann “classless” just for the nude photo itself, with several referencing her most famous song, “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

The singer is already in major hot water for failing an alcohol test late last month. According to People, Luann was accused of violating her parole twice, once for the failed test and another for not providing sufficient documentation from attending AA meetings. Despite the hiccup, People reported Luann is still committed to her sobriety.