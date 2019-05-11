UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Topless, Spreads Her Legs, Calls Herself A ‘Hopeless Romantic’ On Instagram

Perhaps the most famous woman at ringside during any number of UFC events, model and entertainer Arianny Celeste is a major draw. Her unflappable determination and deep sense of humor complement her stunning appearance, and all of those elements have become a staple of her Instagram presence. Currently boasting a sizable following numbering 3.1 million individual users and counting, it appears that the mixed martial arts world — and social media writ large — have fallen in love with Arianny.

In her most recent share to the popular photo and video sharing platform, Arianny can be seen striking a coy, coquettish pose from behind a flowerpot. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the UFC ring girl opted to go entirely topless for this photo session, instead using creative placement of the flowers to censor the snap. The second photo shared from this shoot was perhaps even more provocative than the first, showing Arianny performing the full splits, spreading her legs wide and once again being saved by creative prop placement. Her long, lean legs were clad in thigh high heeled boots, the fabric finish appearing to be something like suede or felt.

Arianny ran her left hand through her chestnut tresses, themselves styled in a dramatic side part. Adding some gothic emphasis — and some sex appeal — to the aesthetic composition were Arianny’s fingernails, which were painted pitch black.

The octagon girl pierces the camera lens with a smoldering gaze, her eyes conveying a certain sensuality.

In the very brief caption attached to this most recent share, Arianny Celeste referred to herself as a hopeless romantic before giving a shoutout to her photographer. She also took the time to thank her hair and makeup artist, Eric Duran. Despite the brevity of her comments in the caption, her fans decided to focus their attentions in a more positive manner, awarding over 8,500 likes and 100-plus comments on the piece in a mere matter of hours.

“My jaw is on the flaw [sic],” one admirer gushed, capping off their comment with a heart-eyed emoji and a flame emoji.

“I would give u [sic] all the love u [sic] need n [sic] want n [sic] more,” a second social media supporter expressed, clearly hoping for a reply.

“Looking amazing Arianny! How r u liking SD?” a third fan asked, wondering how the model and entertainer was enjoying San Diego.

Whether she’s turning heads at ringside, on the beach, or on the floor — Arianny Celeste’s social media stock continues to rise. Her fans love every single thing that she opts to share with them, and can’t wait to see what might be on the horizon next.