Michael Jackson’s Son, Prince, Graduates From College

Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, is a college graduate. The oldest child of the King of Pop donned his gap and gown this weekend to be honored with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

According to People Magazine, Prince Jackson attended Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles. He has been a student at the university since 2015.

Prince had family members such as his cousin, TJ Jackson, there to support him as he got his college degree.

“Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. #graduation #congrats #proudcousin,” TJ tweeted, along with a photo of himself and the graduate on his special day.

Before enrolling at Loyola Marymount University, Prince Jackson attended the Buckley School, which is known as an educational establishment which boasts many celebrity alumni, such as Kim Kardashian, Matthew Perry, and Rashida Jones.

According to Newsweek, Prince is the oldest son of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. He was born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. in 1997. He was later followed by his sister, Paris-Michael Jackson.

Congrats to Prince Jackson on his college graduation! ????https://t.co/CBoLEgbSTu — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 11, 2019

Following Jackson’s divorce from Rowe, he was said to have used a surrogate to welcomed his youngest child, son Prince Michael Jackson II, or Blanket, as he’s better known.

Blanket, now 17, reportedly likes to be called Biji, and is enrolled in his older brother’s alma mater, where he is said to enjoy martial arts and video games.

It has been a trying year for Michael Jackson’s three children. Back in March, the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, aired to major backlash.

In the film, Michael Jackson’s former proteges, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both told stories of the time they spent with Michael as children.

Wade and James accused MJ of sexually abusing them from an early age until they were young teenagers, when they claim that the singer had seemingly moved on to interest in other young boys.

The documentary created a firestorm online among fans debating Michael’s guilt or innocence, as well as whether or not his music should be banned from radio play.

Following the backlash, Taj Jackson revealed that Blanket was taking the claims in the documentary very hard.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking any more. We’re all worried about him,” Taj told The Sun.

However, it seems that Prince Jackson didn’t let the allegations against his father get in the way of his goals, and he’s celebrating his big moment this weekend with his famous family.