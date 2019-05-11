Danielle Herrington Goes Braless Under Sheer Dress On Instagram

Danielle Herrington wore a very revealing outfit for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch event, and shared a photo of it with her Instagram fans. In the post, she went braless under a sheer and flowy red dress. The fabric was very light red with plaid stripes throughout. It also featured a train that cascaded down the model’s back. The floor-length dress also had a very high slit on the right leg, along with a halter-style top.

Herrington shared a couple of photos of the outfit, including one shot from the back and from the front. The sheer dress left little to the imagination, as the first photo showed her facing her back to the camera. The second photo was from the front, as she smiled widely and placed her left hand on her hips. She wore her hair up in a very high ponytail, and kept things simple with the accessories. The model rocked large hoop earrings and a thin bracelet on her left wrist.

But as revealing as the dress was, it didn’t come close to the tiny swimsuit that she wore during the Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Danielle shared the shot with her fans, which garnered over 26,000 likes. In it, she wore a swimsuit that was literally just strings on the front, and wrapped around her body with a very small section that served as the bottoms.

Previously, the model opened up to CR Fashion Book about her career, and talked about her personal life.

“I’m so grateful to Carine and her team for casting me in the Philipp Plein show, which was my New York Fashion Week debut. I’m obsessed with Future and Nicki Minaj, who both performed, but my most starstruck moment by far was being backstage with Adriana Lima.”

“My first big job was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. It all happened pretty quickly after I moved to New York. I did test shoots for a few months geared towards landing SI, then I did the casting and booked it. We shot in Fiji last November―it was only my second time outside the country,” she noted, discussing her beginnings with the publication.

The model notably became the cover girl for the 2018 Swimsuit Edition, landing her squarely in the public eye. This year, there were three cover girls: Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and Megan Rapinoe. While Tyra is obviously already an incredibly famous model, the cover is bound to increase fan bases for both Camille and Megan.