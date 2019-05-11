Jordyn Woods Flaunts Deep Cleavage, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer Sports Bra

Perhaps one of the most talked-about women amidst the celebrity landscape at this point in time, Jordyn Woods has certainly seen a meteoric rise to fame following her involvement in the second Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. After it was reported that Jordyn Woods had kissed Tristan Thompson — who was then romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian — at a house party, things seemed a bit uncertain for Jordyn. Longtime friends with Kylie Jenner, Jordyn was summarily evicted from the property she shared with Kylie.

However, now it looks like Jordyn Woods is ready to stand out on her own merits. Taking to Instagram recently to share a snapshot of herself striking a sexy, confident pose, the dark-haired beauty certainly exuded strength. Leaving little to the imagination in a semi-sheer sports bra and matching athletic shorts, Jordyn looks like she’s well-equipped to play whichever sport is on the menu. Her deep cleavage is accentuated by the skintight sports bra, a bit of sheer fringe adding a daring element to the getup.

Jordyn is wearing a full face of makeup in this particular image, her beautiful brown eyes being framed by expertly sculpted brows and long, luxurious lashes. Her iconic raven-hued tresses are styled in elegant waves, cascading effortlessly down her back. She offers up a sultry stare for the camera lens, her lips parted in a breathy expression. Concealer, bronzer, and a bit of blush combine to form a completely professional aesthetic, with her lips being painted a glossy pink to cap off the look.

Leaving an extremely brief note to serve as the caption — one which gestured toward her upcoming business venture — it appears as if Jordyn Woods was more than comfortable in letting her enviable body do the talking. Her fans didn’t seem to mind too much, quickly showering over 280,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments on the share in a matter of hours.

“Slowly but surely her comments are becoming nothing but positive. I like that ppl [sic]. She’s a good person and a few months back had to deal with the world against her. That’s not the case today!! Jordyn, your [sic] winning girl!!!!!” one fan gushed, offering support to the embattled model.

“I bet you miss Kylie,” a more critical user commented, adding a face with tears of joy emoji for emphasis.

Despite all of the drama surrounding her life — and her relationships — as of late, Jordyn seems poised to make a comeback in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, there are a few signs of positive action regarding her cryptic relationship with former BFF Kylie Jenner. Whether or not the two women will have a full, formal reconciliation remains to be seen.