‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Ultra Tight Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia is quickly becoming one of Instagram’s most famous personalities. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” became an overnight celebrity a few years ago after clips of her reading Mexico’s weather permeated social media, and shortly after, she was given her famous nickname. Yanet has taken advantage of her newfound fame online and has been showing off some of her most notorious assets to her 10 million followers.

In Yanet’s newest Instagram post, she shared a video of herself doing some pretty serious squat workouts in the gym. She strategically placed her camera behind her, pointing the lens at her famous rump, which was definitely the center of attention.

The new video showed off Yanet’s super-toned figure as she sported camouflage yoga pants and a cut off cream-colored hooded top. The Hoy star also wore a simple black baseball cap with her long brunette locks hanging straight.

Yanet captioned the workout video with a few emojis, which included the flexing arm and peach, which has become synonymous with women’s backsides on Instagram. The post gained plenty of attention from her followers, receiving well over 330,000 views in just a couple of hours. The video also garnered hundreds of comments from fans who complimented her famous derriere.

Fellow Instagram sensation Sommer Ray commented on the photo, hoping to meet up with Yanet in the near future.

“Let’s workout together sometime baaaabe,” Sommer wrote.

The comment from Sommer alone got a lot of love on the platform as well, with 450 likes of its own. In the comments under that particular statement, adorers of both women were begging for the ladies to share their workout experience together, should it ever happen.

Despite Yanet having fans from all across the globe, most of the comments were written in Spanish. The weather girl has a large following from her native country of Mexico, since most of them are used to her reading the weather to them every day. On the other hand, the universal language of emoji was prevalent in the comment section with plenty of fire-symbols and heart emojis.

This was the second workout video that Yanet posted this week, with another booty workout video taking center stage two days ago. In the recent post, Yanet was wearing maroon yoga pants as she exercised on a leg lift, flaunting her behind yet again to the camera. That post alone had over 600,000 views, and with her newest post already halfway there, it might become one of her most popular to date.