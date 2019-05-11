John Stamos Posts Cryptic Pic With Lori Loughlin As He Teases Final Season Of ‘Fuller House’

The 'Fuller House' star appears to still be devoted to his TV wife.

John Stamos is not ready to part with his Fuller House wife. The Netflix star posted a surprising photo to Instagram as he gets ready to “gear up” for the show’s fifth and final season. Stamos posted a photo of the Fuller House cast that included his troubled co-star Lori Loughlin, and fans of the show had a field day over it, per The Blast.

Many followers took to the comments section of Stamos’ post to remind him of Lori Loughlin’s questionable status on Fuller House. Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are currently embroiled in the headline-making, nationwide college admissions scandal and it has been widely reported that the actress will not return to Fuller House for its final season. Loughlin has also been fired from her Hallmark Channel series, Where Calls the Heart.

After John Stamos included Lori Loughlin in a post about the show’s upcoming final season, Fuller House fans began roasting the actor with comments that Aunt Becky, Loughlin’s character on the show, won’t make it to the fifth season. Others noted Loughlin’s alleged “felonious behavior.”

“Aunt Becky goes to jail sounds like a great episode, ” one Stamos follower wrote.

Several fans also noticed that Lori Loughlin was the only co-star not tagged in the photo—Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber all were tagged by Stamos—but it should be noted that Loughlin deleted her Instagram account after the college scandal broke.

Netflix has not issued an official comment on Lori Loughlin’s ongoing criminal case, but TV Line and other sites have reported there are no plans to bring Lori Loughlin back as the recurring character Rebecca Katsopolis during the Full House spinoff’s farewell season.

Indeed, it seemed unlikely that Loughlin would return to finish out the series amid her legal troubles, but Stamos’ inclusion of Loughlin in his post has some fans wondering if there are plans for her to return. In addition, a show insider recently told Radar Online there is still a chance that Lori Loughlin could return to Fuller House for its fifth and final season later this year.

The insider noted that Lori Loughlin is “beloved” by the entire cast and production team on of Fuller House and that there is a possibility that Loughlin could “come back” in scenes that will be taped without a live studio audience. The Radar source says Netflix executives love Loughlin and plan to include her in four episodes to be secretly filmed later this summer with the hopes that her legal drama will die down in time for a “ratings bonanza.” The source also said that John Stamos and other Fuller House cast like the idea of filming scenes privately with Loughlin in lieu of writing the Aunt Becky character out of the show altogether.

John Stamos’ new photo is an interesting one as Fuller House fans await Lori Loughlin’s fate on the show.

Fuller House will return to Netflix for its final season later this year.