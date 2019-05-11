Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Wears A Black Strapless Dress, Sips Red Wine To Pose For The Camera

After achieving popularity on Instagram and attracting 4.8 million ardent admirers, Russian model Viki Odintcova is working hard to keep her fans interested in her social media life. And for the purpose, she keeps posting pictures of herself every week.

The current week was no different, as she posted an eye-popping video wherein she was featured wearing a strapless black dress through which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. She accessorized with her signature cross pendant and a watch, while she let her tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it sexy.

To spice things up, the model held a glass of red wine in her hands and slowly sipped from it to pose for the video which was captured outside a restaurant. Per the geotag, the video was shot in Baku, Azerbaijan, and in the caption, the model asked her fans about their preference for wine — red or white.

Responding to the question, one fan wrote that he would choose Viki over red and white wines, while another one said that he would also like to drink red wine but from Viki’s glass. The video became an instant hit and racked up more than 161,000 views and close to 750 comments wherein fans drooled over Viki’s body, calling her “the goddess of sexiness,” “amazing figure,” and “too hot to handle.”

Prior to the video, Viki shared a selfie from her Azerbaijan trip wherein she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup while she tied her brunette tresses into a sleek ponytail. She left her lips slightly parted to exude sexiness and looked straight into the camera to pose for the snap.

Captured in her hotel room, the model donned a silver-grey silk bra in the pic to flaunt some serious cleavage — a decision which did her nothing but favors as the picture in question quickly garnered 102,000 and 900-plus comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms. She posted another snap wherein she could be seen glamorously dressed up as she struck a side pose to set pulses racing.

According to an article by the Daily Star, although Odintcova is a popular model in her home country of Russia after and has been signed by Mavrin Models – a Moscow-based agency, her worldwide claim to fame, however, was an infamous stunt that the model pulled off during her visit to Dubai. Viki made headlines all over the world after dangling off a 300-meter skyscraper in the city, holding on to an unidentified man.