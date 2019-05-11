Romee Strijd Rocks Pink Bikini On Instagram

Romee Strijd was part of this year’s Victoria’s Secret swimwear photo shoot, and some of the results are being released on Instagram. That’s great news for both Romee and VS fans, as they can expect the brand’s swimwear line for the first time in a while.

In the photo, Romee was spotted in a pink-and-yellow bikini while wearing a yellow hat. The top was a bandeau-style, while the bottoms had a high cut. She sat on the beach in front of a Rastafarian-inspired spot. This included rasta-colored beach chairs, with signage on the stands behind her that were also in green, red, and yellow. One of the storefronts’ signs read, “One Love.”

Meanwhile, the model has been sharing a ton of her amazing daily outfits on her feed. Her newest update showed her in an all-back ensemble, which consisted of a black sports bra and a pair of overalls. The ever-trendy model completed the look with a leather jacket and black sunglasses.

And while the latest outfit was dark and moody, she sported a completely different type of ensemble three days ago. On that day, Rome wore a bandeau bra, a matching jacket, and pants. The Instagram update was liked over 320,000 times, and was comprised of three photos. The first two photos were close-up shots of Strijd and her outfit, while the third photo was zoomed out and showed her from head to toe.

Previously, Romee opened up to Elle about her career and her personal life, including her workout routines.

“If I have only 20 minutes, I do a few jump squats, some lunges, a bit of skipping, ab work, ankle weights, and then finish with a little stretch… I like to mix it up because I get bored easily… I don’t enjoy cardio, but 25 minutes on the Stair-Master helps you get good bum muscles. I love a barre class, and Pilates is great to stretch it out.”

It’s clear that Strijd enjoys working out, considering that she manages to stay in tip top physical shape. That’s expected of her and other Victoria’s Secret models, and many tend to share snippets of their workout sessions with their fans.

Loading...

“Right now, I’m using an Estée Lauder bronzer. You only need to use a little bit to get a glowy look. I have a nice highlighter from Chanel, which I use on my cheekbones,” she noted, describing how she likes to try out new products.