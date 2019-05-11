Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Haven’t Met Meghan & Harry’s Baby Yet

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have reportedly not yet met the newest member of their family.

According to Radar Online, William and Kate haven’t met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn baby boy, Archie Harrison, who is currently seventh in line to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly the first member of the family to be introduced to the baby boy, along with her husband, Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Five days following little Archie’s birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still haven’t officially met their newborn nephew. However, they’re said to be eagerly awaiting the meeting.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” the couple’s Instagram feed revealed after baby Archie was born.

As many fans already know, rumors have been flying for months that there is a rift between William and Harry, as well as Kate and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan fueled those rumors when they announced that they would be splitting their household with William and Kate and moving out of Kensington Palace. The couple now resides at Frogmore Cottage.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge claim that the pair are set to make a visit to Frogmore Cottage and meet the new little bundle of joy in the near future.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, parenting expert Richard Conway says he believes that the feud among the Royals could be repaired by the birth of baby Archie.

“The arrival of any new baby will bring a warmth to the family like no other, uniting them to together to welcome the newborn. Although the royals are a bit different from the rest of us it will undoubtedly be the same for them, even if Meghan and Kate have a tense relationship,” Conway told The Daily Mail.

Conway went on to reveal that Meghan was raised in a world very different from the one that she is now living in. She’s bound to have her own ideas and values based on her own childhood but will have to cast some of them aside due to the royal family’s rules and regulations.

This means that she has at least as one thing in common with Kate, and that is that they’ll be raising their children in very similar ways.

Fans can see more of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by following their official Instagram accounts.