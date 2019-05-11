‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser & Girlfriend Go Completely Nude, Do Booty Line-Up For Sunny Snapshot

While Australian beauty Natalie Roser may have made a name for herself by modeling solo most of the time, she’s certainly not averse to sharing the spotlight — or the sun’s rays — with a friend. Having managed to cultivate a truly impressive Instagram fan base numbering 1 million and counting, Natalie seems to be perfectly positioned for even greater fame in the future.

In her most recent share to Instagram, Natalie poses entirely in the buff, joined by her completely nude friend — and fellow model — Anna Herrin. The two gorgeous women present the entirety of their bodies to the camera lens, and they are captured from the back. The pose and angle allows for the audience to glimpse Natalie and Anna’s pert backsides, the tan lines from their skimpy bikinis evident. Natalie’s iconic dirty blond locks are styled in damp, beach-babe waves, while Anna’s wet tresses hang straight and are presented in their usual chestnut shade. Bereft of clothing, the only accessories which can be seen are some bracelets on Anna’s left wrist.

Long, lean legs and muscular backs are visible on both models, their feminine silhouettes emphasized as they stroll, hand in hand, down the idyllic shoreline. The duo is carrying a palm frond between them, parts of the greenery dragging the sand behind them.

In the caption attached to the sunny, sultry snapshot, Natalie made it clear that the picture had been previously posted by Anna, and had been captured when the two were in Thailand for a modeling gig. Despite the snapshot being something of a throwback, the blond bombshell’s followers didn’t really seem to mind. Instagram users lavished over 37,000 likes and 600-plus comments on the photo in a matter of hours, the vast majority of them being full of praise for the two.

“Can’t wait to touch that butt!!!” Anna Herrin wrote in the comments section of Natalie’s post, promising more exciting pairings to come.

“Let’s reenact this when we go to Thailand,” a second supporter on social media urged, begging her friend to join in on the fun.

“You can’t repost this shot too many times. Thanks for the memories,” a third admirer gushed.

Natalie Roser has been making headlines most recently for her brand new intimates line. According to The Inquisitr, the Australian Maxim model recently launched her own lingerie line titled Rose and Bare. According to the Instagram influencer, Rose and Bare seeks to be an inclusive product offering which suits women of all body types.