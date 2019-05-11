Apple’s 2019 iPhones Will Come With New Colors Options And Reverse Charging

Apple tends to stick with more basic color offerings, including space gray, silver, and gold, for its flagship devices. However, when it comes to the more budget-friendly phones, the company isn’t afraid to mix things up a bit. Last year, Apple debuted its $750 iPhone XR, which came in six color options, and it seems the phone’s 2019 successor will be getting even more colorful, according to a report from TechRadar.

The iPhone XR currently comes in blue, coral, black, yellow, white, and (PRODUCT) RED, but the 2019 lineup could include new green and lavender colors. These new color options are expected to replace the current coral and blue options, according to a report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

Along with new colors, this year’s updated iPhone XR is expected to feature Apple’s new A13 processor, which is officially in production, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Renders of the new XR indicate the device will be fitted with a second camera, making it a dual camera setup, similar to the setup currently found on the iPhone XS and XS Max, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s currently unclear whether Apple will also add new colors to its iPhone XI and XI Max devices but it is rumored that all of the phones released this year will come equipped with reverse charging, according to a report from BGR.

All 6 beautiful colors of the new iPhone XR unboxed — https://t.co/zc9ylAzWqq Also, there may be a giveaway… guess you’ll have to go and ????? pic.twitter.com/oajDDAsv7J — iJustine (@ijustine) October 27, 2018

This means the phones will be able to serve as a wireless charger for Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case, the Apple Watch, or any other Qi-compatible device. Reversed charging is currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S10, so it’s not surprising that Apple would follow suit to keep up with its competitors.

Apple’s iPhone XI and XI Max will also be getting major camera upgrades with the addition of a third camera, which will be an “ultra-wide-angle lens that enables a broader range of zoom.” Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR models later this year, during its annual September event. The official names are not yet known but many tech blogs have been referring to the devices as the “iPhone XI” or “iPhone 11,” the “iPhone XI Max” or “iPhone 11 Max,” and the “iPhone 11R.”

Before announcing its new hardware, the company will first unveil a round of new software updates, including iOS 13, macOS, watchOS. iOS 13 will bring a host of major changes to iPhones and iPads, including a system-wide dark more and app updates.