Chanel West Coast Goes Braless In See-Through Blue Top

Chanel West Coast has become quite the presence on Instagram, as the reality star and singer has amassed a following of over 3.2 million people. The Ridiculousness star has become known for some of her NSFW posts, many of which contain some fairly risque outfit choices. That’s just what’s happening in Chanel’s newest post from Friday evening, where she is sporting a sheer blue top with absolutely nothing underneath.

Chanel wore the outfit to a Fashion Nova event featuring rapper Cardi B. The entire outfit from head-to-toe was a royal blue, but Chanel’s decision to go braless was more than evident since her shirt was completely see through. To cover herself up, the “Sharon Stoned” singer chose star-shaped nipple covers.

The sheer top was paired with blue trousers which flared at the bottom and covered the heels Chanel was wearing. The star wore her blonde locks straight which had a yellow ombre tint to match her handbag. Chanel added some dramatic gold chains to complete the outfit, as well as some very colorful nail polish and a gold watch.

In addition to the bold outfit, Chanel also rocked some pretty serious makeup. To go with her bold hair and handbag, the singer opted for some yellow eyeshadow and dramatic black eyeliner. She paired the look with a nude lip and over-the-top false lashes.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Chanel had shared a second photo from the event with friends yesterday, as she posed with Margie Plus and Project Runway winner Ashley Nell Tipton. In this particular post, Chanel posed with her back to the camera, preventing her breasts from being on display.

The sexy new post from Chanel got a lot of love from fans, with over 46,000 likes and 500 comments. As usual, fans complimented Chanel on her hot outfit, as heart-eyed emojis filled the space underneath her new post. Many of Chanel’s fans opted to comment on her behind which was the main focus of the hot new photo. The 30-year-old’s blue pants hugged her curves perfectly, and she seemed more than happy to be showing off her assets that night.

Chanel has shared many outfits on her Instagram page where she is sporting garbs from Fashion Nova, a company known for its many celebrity collaborations. Other celebrities who attended the big event included Lindsey Pelas, Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, Tiffany Pollard, Tammy Hembrow, and Mercedes Javid.

To see more from Chanel, check out Ridiculousness every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.