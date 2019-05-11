Watch Burnley Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Gunners Looking To Salvage Away Form

Arsenal's away record has been poor for the second season in a row, effectively ending their chances of finishing in the top four.

You can watch Burnley vs. Arsenal live online by checking out the streaming links below.

This was always going to be a massive season for Arsenal. At the wrong end of the 22-year-long reign of former manager Arsene Wenger, the club knew it would have to strive to get out of the Frenchman’s shadows. Before the beginning of this season, the club’s leadership appointed Unai Emery, known for his penchant of winning Europa League trophies with Sevilla, as the head coach of Arsenal, hoping that he would be able to guide the North London club back to the Champions League.

With one game of the Premier League season left to go, it’s tough to judge the success of Emery’s first season. Although he has not been successful in taking Arsenal back to Europe’s elite club competition via the traditional route, i.e., by finishing in the top four of the Premier League, the Spanish manager has guided his team to the Europa League final against Chelsea later this month. Arsenal have also undoubtedly improved against the big teams in the league, although their capitulation at the end of this season has been remarkable as they have struggled to beat middle-table teams. But the most problematic aspect of his reign has been an inability to fix Arsenal’s terrible away-form. In Turf Moor on Sunday, he will have the last chance to put it right.

Speaking before the match, Emery hinted at rotating his team after the midweek exertions against Valencia and reiterated on his team’s need to defend well, according to BBC.

“I am going to decide with the players who are hungry and in good physical condition to play this match,” he said.

“We struggled a lot here against [Burnley]. I remember this match and I watched it two weeks ago when they drew with Chelsea. It was a very tough match against Chelsea and I’m expecting the same on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Burnley, who almost managed to nick a draw against league leaders Manchester City, will be hoping to end the season on a high by piling the pressure on Arsenal’s shaky defense.

“I think it’s impossible to not end on a positive note because of what’s happened in the second half of the season,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“If we can get a result on the back of that it’s always good to beat the top teams, particularly at home.”

Arsenal will be without Aaron Ramsey, Denis Suarez, while long-term absentees Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin also miss out. Danny Welbeck is back in full training but might not start against Burnley.

For the hosts, full-back Phil Bardsley and front-man Peter Crouch are both expected to be back for the game. The latter would make his first appearance since March if he plays against Arsenal.

W E L B Z pic.twitter.com/fjZ6PHVdwl — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 11, 2019

Loading...

Live streaming links

Burnley vs. Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor at 3:00 p.m. local time BST (10:00 a.m. EST and 7:30 p.m. IST.) Fans in the U.K. can catch the game on Sky Sports, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. If you want to catch Burnley vs. Arsenal in the United States, NBCSN will televise the game live on TV, while NBC Sports Extra app can be used to watch online. Fans in India can watch the game live online on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to watch Burnley vs. Arsenal online, but if you want to catch the game free, FuboTV does allow for a week-long free trial. Other live streaming links will also be available here, but they remain unverified for quality.