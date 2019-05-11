Kim Kardashian Calls Newborn Son The Most Calm Of All Of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, a son, earlier this week. The couple announced the birth via Twitter, where Kim told her followers that her son had arrived, and that he was “perfect.”

According to People Magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later told her fans that the baby boy looks just like his sister, Chicago, who is Kim and Kanye’s youngest daughter.

Kim took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself with her sisters, mother, daughters, and nieces. The mother-of-four revealed that she was worried about the new baby boy’s arrival, but was pleasantly surprised to find out that he is the most calm of all of her children.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” Kim stated.

In the photo, Kim is wearing a beige two-piece dress, which flaunts her ample cleavage and toned abs. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands.

Kardashian holds her daughter, Chicago, 1, on her hip, while her oldest daughter, North, snuggles up to her aunt Khloe. Kourtney and her daughter Penelope, as well as Kylie Jenner and her baby girl, Stormi, are also in the photo. Kim’s mother Kris, and her grandmother MJ are also make and appearance in the snapshot, which was taken at Kim’s baby shower.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to reveal the name of their newborn son. In the past, Kim claimed that she was considering naming the baby Robert, after her late father. However, nothing was set in stone.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” an insider told People on Friday..

“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim,” the source added.

“The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day,” the insider dished, revealing that the new family member will be home just in time to celebrate the holiday.

Fans will likely get more updates about baby boy West by following Kim Kardashian’s social media accounts. In addition, the baby’s birth will likely be shown on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.