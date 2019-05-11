‘Maxim’ Bombshell Hannah Palmer Flaunts Major Underboob, Stuns In Sexy Black Thong

Hannah Palmer’s most recent social media post may just break the internet.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Hannah is known for baring it all for the camera in the skimpiest of outfits. Whether she’s rocking a set of lingerie, a bikini, or only a thong, Hannah’s photos always earn her plenty of attention from her 600,000-plus followers. In her most recent NSFW post, Hannah leaves almost nothing to the imagination in one of the sexiest outfits that she’s ever posed in.

In the picture, Palmer playfully pops out her booty as she leans over a couch and strikes a pose. The model exposes her picture-perfect derriere for the camera while it’s clad in a skimpy black thong. She looks over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face and appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the snapshot. Her long, blonde locks are worn down and slightly waved and she completes the sultry little outfit with a tiny white crop top that barely covers her breasts — showing off plenty of underboob to fans.

Since the post went live less than an hour ago, Hannah’s fans have gone absolutely wild, giving it over 10,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Most fans took to the post to let the bombshell know how sexy her body looks while countless others had no words and decided to comment with heart and flame emojis instead.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented with a few various emojis at the end.

“Gorgeous woman spectacular boootay stunning eyes.”

“O.M.GODDESS, you’re such a Spectacular looking woman with a Perfectly curved sexy Feminine fit body,” another fan gushed with heart emojis.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer dazzled her fans in a hot, bikini-clad shot. In the snapshot, the Maxim model stands with a pool and mountains as the backdrop — making for an incredible view. But while the landscape of the image is certainly stunning, it’s the picture itself that really has her followers talking. Palmer appears front and center in the snapshot, showing off her amazing body in a skimpy red bikini.

The toned and tanned beauty holds the center of her bikini top, exposing insane amounts of cleavage for her army of followers. Palmer’s taut tummy is also on display and the swimsuit exposes her long and lean stems. Both the top and the bottom of the suit feature gold chains, making the look even sexier. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans took the post to let Palmer know how amazing she looks.

Here’s to hoping that it’s not too long before Palmer dazzles fans with another hot post.