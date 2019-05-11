Constance Wu Clears Up ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Confusing Tweet

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star says 'I was temporarily upset.'

The star of the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat and the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians is backing down from what is being perceived as a social media temper tantrum after finding out that her television series was renewed.

While most stars on television shows are saddened when their long-running show gets canceled, Wu lashed out at the announcement that hers has gotten another season. But now, according to Vanity Fair, the actor wants to clarify that she was upset because the show’s renewal means she will have to drop out of what she calls a “passion project.”

After Wu posted a series of tweets that included one which said, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she received a great deal of backlash which suggested that she was ungrateful for her success on the cast of Fresh Off The Boat, which gave her profound exposure.

On Saturday, she wanted to clarify her initial tweets to say that the renewal of the series is creating a conflict for another project that “would have challenged me as an artist.”

“People ‘assumed’ that meant I don’t love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me.”

After the backlash, Wu stated that her comments, which included a string of colorful words, were taken out of context and came at the end of a long day.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the showPlz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too.”

Wu, who stars as Jessica Huang on the series Fresh Off The Boat about a Chinese-American family carving out their own American dream in Orlando, Florida, plays a role based on the mother of chef and creator Eddie Huang.

For Wu, 2018 was a big year, as she was cast in the lead of the well-received movie, Crazy Rich Asians, which included the first nearly all-Asian cast of a film since the Joy Luck Club, reports The Inquisitr. The movie’s premiere was celebrated around the world, and Wu was the toast of the town at the New York premiere, wearing a dress which was covered in $200,000 worth of hand-sewn Swarovski crystals.

The actor is now in a position where she is seen as a leading lady in the film, and not just a television actor, and so it wasn’t shocking to some that she is ready to move on.