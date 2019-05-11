Watch Manchester United Vs. Cardiff City Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, United Hoping To End With A Win

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons his team have a lot of hard work left to do.

You can check out the streaming links for Manchester United vs. Cardiff at the end of this article.

Not many Manchester United fans would have expected their team to finish outside the Champions League places at the start of the season after finishing the last season in the second position. And yet, no one would quite blame the man at the helm, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for what has undoubtedly been a torrid season for United fans to endure.

Jose Mourinho’s terrible start to the season saw United trail their top four rivals by several points by December, which eventually led to his departure. United’s attempt to steady the ship by bringing in a familiar face in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did uplift the spirits of the team, but a dramatic collapse at the end of the season meant that United failed to book a top four spot for the third time in the last four years.

But Solskjaer is keen to end this season on a high when already-relegated Cardiff come visiting Old Trafford on the last day. Speaking at the pre-match conference, Solskjaer admitted that his team are far behind the Premier League title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, and it would require a “miraculous” recovery for United to challenge for the title next season, according to BBC.

“Challenging for the title next year would be a miraculous season because we are so far behind at the moment, points-wise. It’s not like when I used to play that it was us or Arsenal that were going to win the league, and then Chelsea came,” Solskjaer said.

“Now it’s a very, very competitive competition and we’re challenging against the best teams in the world for these trophies. That tells us that it’s going to be a great challenge. We want to get back to where we used to be.”

United will also be keen to register a win because they could yet clinch a fifth-placed spot ahead of Arsenal, who have also, realistically, missed on the chance of finishing in the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock reckons that a few signings will make his team better and promised the club’s fans to do everything to take them back to the Premier League.

“I’ve got my own idea what I want to say to them and try to help the club forward,” he said.

“We will need two or three good signings to get us there. It could be an exciting time and it would be nice for me to leave them in the top flight.

United have already announced the departure of midfielder Ander Herrera, while Ashley Young is also set to leave the club in the summer. Solskjaer has said that he would be willing to create a younger team at United and could give youngsters such as Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, and Mason Greenwood a chance to prove their point. Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, and Anthony Martial are all doubts for the game.

Cardiff will be without loanees Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa because of a calf strain and dead leg respectively.

Two youngsters should start and two Man Utd stars will say farewell #mufc https://t.co/eiQzljpH1v — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 11, 2019

Live streaming links

Manchester United vs. Cardiff will be played at Old Trafford at 3:00 pm local time BST (10:00 am EST and 7:30 pm IST.) Fans in the U.K. can catch the game on Sky Sports, with the live streaming option available on Sky Go. If you want to catch Manchester United vs. Cardiff in the United States, NBCSN will televise the game live on TV, while NBC Sports Extra app can be used to watch online. Fans in India can watch the game live online on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to watch Manchester United vs. Cardiff online, but if you want to catch the game free, FuboTV does allow for a week-long free trial. Other live streaming links will also be available here, but they remain unverified for quality.