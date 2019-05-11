Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Stuns In Sexy Marble Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom is continuing to delight her 7 million-plus followers with one sexy photo after another. The Swedish fitness model is known for showing off her muscular body to her fans, mostly in bikinis, swimsuits, or some sort of sexy fitness gear. Earlier today, she delighted her fans once again with another swimsuit shot — but this time she ditched the bikini, opting for a one-piece instead.

In her latest Instagram post, the blonde-haired beauty looks incredible while posing on the railing of a stone staircase. The YouTube star stretches out in the photo, giving her fans a glimpse of her long and toned legs. The rest of Nystrom’s figure looks stunning in a black and white marble one piece that appears to be strapless. In the casual yet sultry photo, the bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved, along with a face full of her signature makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and blush.

Since the post went live on her account, Anna has earned rave reviews from her legion of fans, racking up 51,000 likes as well as upwards of 700-plus comments — a figure that appears to be growing by the minute. While most fans chimed in to let Anna know how amazing she looks, countless others asked her where they could purchase the same swimsuit.

“Anna this is a picture of perfection. You are gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You’re the most beautiful and sensual girl on Earth,” a second chimed in.

“These legs make me dizzy,” another fan wrote along with a purple heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom wowed her fans with an incredibly hot and NSFW photo. In said picture, the Swedish beauty poses in a bathroom that has a gorgeous jungle view. The stunner appears to be totally naked in a tub as she leans her arms on the side of the tub and rests her head. The 26-year-old rocks a head full of wet hair that is slicked down at her sides. Despite the fact that she is soaking in the tub, the blonde bombshell also wears a face full of makeup in the stunning shot, and her fans made sure to give it plenty of attention.

Just like her most recent photo, this one earned her rave reviews with over 106,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. For fans who want to follow all things Anna, they can follow her on both YouTube and Instagram.