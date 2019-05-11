Hailey Bieber Flaunts Toned Bod On Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a brand new Instagram post with her fans today, and it’s garnered over 648,000 likes in the first two hours. The post showed Hailey in an all-Adidas outfit, complete with a red crop top that she tied in the front center. It had the Adidas logo in the front top, along with black sleeves with their iconic white stripes. Bieber also wore a pair of baggy sweats, which she let hang down to reveal a pair of white bikini bottoms that she wore below. Her toned midriff was on display, as she placed her right hand on her head and gave a pouty look for the cameras. The model accessorized with a gold watch on her right wrist, and wore very glossy pink lipstick with matching pink eyeshadow.

Four days ago, Hailey shared a photo of herself wearing a floor-length dress. It had a completely open back, so while it was long sleeved, it managed to still be revealing. The bottom of the open back mimicked a high rise thong, with a pink strappy detail with embellishments on it. The chic look was well-received by her fans, who liked the photos over 1.1 million times.

Plus, in between the professional photos, Bieber shared a couple of playful shots with her friend, Cass Bird, on Instagram. In the first photo, Hailey sat with a large brown shirt with oversized sleeves. Her friend placed her legs over Hailey’s shoulders, and flashed a couple of peace signs.

Previously, Hailey sat down for an interview with Justin for a Vogue article.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard,” she noted at one point.

Justin chimed in and revealed some of his struggles, not just personally but also in his relationship with his wife.

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people. I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey.”

While the two are being transparent about some of their struggles, it’s also evident that they’re definitely dedicated to the marriage and are working on things together.