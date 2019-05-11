Priyanka Chopra Reveals Husband Nick Jonas Has Turned Into Her ‘Stylist’

Priyanka Chopra gained more than just a husband when she married Nick Jonas. She also gained a stylist! The actress revealed in an interview with E! News on Thursday that the singer often plays a role in putting together her outfits.

“I definitely ask his opinion. I think he’s extremely stylish and his choices of clothes are so great and I love a man who’s well turned out,” Chopra said at the launch of Vineyard Vines for Target at Brookfield Place in New York City.

The 38-year-old Quantico star continued on to say that Jonas often gives her advice on how to accessorize and pull a look together.

“Whenever I’m stuck between a choice of two shoes or like, what jewelry or how I want to style something, I always ask him,” she said. “I specifically call him. He doesn’t ask me as much.”

Chopra revealed that her husband even buys clothing for her that he thinks will work with her style, such as a Dior dress to get ready for summer.

“I like when he dresses me, he’s very chic,” she added.

Last Monday, the couple stunned together at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Dressed for a “Camp” theme, Jonas, 26, wore a white Dior Men tuxedo, Chopard jewels, and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes. His wife opted for a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with feathered ruffles, matching colorful cape, silver crown, and Chopard jewels.

As fans know, the Met Gala is where Jonas and Chopra’s love bloomed in 2017. Chopra spoke about the event, which had been only their second date, with People on Thursday. She admitted that it had been “awkward” at the time because they didn’t know each other, but two years later, everything was very different.

“This time it was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything,” she said.

After several extravagant wedding ceremonies back in December, Jonas and Chopra may looking to take the next step in their relationship soon — children. Chopra revealed on Thursday that she would love to be a mother someday, “whenever God wants it to happen,” but she is hoping to have children in the next 10 years.

Likewise, Jonas admitted recently on Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz that he wants to be a father someday. However, he also said that he and his wife are taking their time when it comes to having children.